Next grief support group scheduled
Home Hospice of Cooke County will host its next grief support group starting Jan. 23.
Weekly topics may include how to mourn your loss; what steps to take next; the search for meaning and identity after loss; and getting through firsts. Kelly Lamkin, a social worker, will lead the support group. Materials will be provided.
The support group will meet 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday evenings from Jan. 23-Feb. 27 in the Home Hospice office at 316 S. Chestnut St. in Gainesville. Space is limited to eight to 10 participants. Those who wish to attend should register in advance by calling Paula Britain at 940-665-9891.
