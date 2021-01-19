Job fair set for corrections positions
Workforce Solutions Texoma will host a job fair 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21 for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department, which his hiring correctional officers. To find out more about the fair, register with www.workintexas.com and contact Workforce Solutions Texoma at 940-665-1121 to find out how to match up to the job order.
The workforce agency is at suite 200 at 1311 N. Grand Ave.
Republican Women to discuss county government
The Cooke County Republican Women will meet on the second Thursday of February, rather than the group's normal meeting night. The meeting is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, at Cross Timbers Church, 6134 Farm-to-Market Road 922 between Valley View and Mountain Springs.
The program is “Meet Your County Commissioners.” and the public is invited to learn more about county government. In keeping with the church’s wishes, COVID-19-related safety protocols will be observed. Light snacks and drinks will be provided.
For more information about meetings and club activities, contact Vice President of Programs Tiffany Lester at 940-641-1107 or President Kerri Kingsbery at kerri@kingsbery.com, or visit the Cooke County Republican Women's Facebook page.
