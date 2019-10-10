Library hosting Star Wars-themed kids’ class
The Cooke County Library will “feel the power of the Force” when it hosts its fifth Star Wars Reads Day special children’s class on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The class in honor of Star Wars is for children up to 12 years old, the library indicated in a press release.
In 2012, Lucasfilms and its publishing partners created a day to celebrate both reading and Star Wars, calling it National Star Wars Reads Day. It was so successful that it has changed from a day to a monthlong celebration, the library release stated. Throughout the month, libraries, bookstores and schools around the world host Star Wars-themed events.
Children may celebrate reading and their favorite Star Wars characters and stories with other fans at the library kids’ class, which will include Jedi training, making light sabers, conducting several science experiments, reading Star Wars stories and making crafts.
The free children’s class will be at 10:30 a.m. at the library, 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville.
For more information, call the library at 940-668-5530.
Grazing workshop offered this month
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, the Noble Research Institute will host a workshop titled “Using Grazing to Manage Wildlife Habitat.” The event will take place at Cross Timbers Wildlife Management Area, 7761 Stockton Road in Burneyville, Oklahoma.
According to a recent press release, those who attend this workshop will learn the five principles of soil health to wildlife habitat, how to convert introduced forages to native range, the process of prescribed fire, brush control techniques, and how to achieve stocker animal performance on native range for wildlife.
Weather-appropriate outdoor attire should be worn, according to the press release. This event is free and open to the public. Participants must register online by Oct. 22 to attend. For more information and to register, visit www.noble.org.
