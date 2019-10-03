Job fair scheduled next week
Workforce Solutions Texoma and the Gainesville Economic Development Corp. will co-host a job fair at Landmark Bank Conference Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Multiple employers will be conducting onsite interviews, according to a press release from the workforce agency. For information about what positions are available, visit www.workintexas.com.
The Landmark Bank Conference Center is at 1112 E. California St.
Gainesville resident earns master’s degree
A Gainesville resident recently earned a master’s degree from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls.
Ellis Kyle Searcy received a Master of Education in educational leadership in August, according to a university press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.