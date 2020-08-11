Weekend march to advocate removal
PRO Gainesville will host another march Sunday, Aug. 16, in support of removing the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument from county courthouse grounds.
It will be the sixth in a series of public protests calling for removal of the more than 100-year-old monument at the courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
Participants plan to gather at B.P. Douglas Park, 529 N. Throckmorton St., starting at 6 p.m. The march will proceed from there to the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
Job fair slated next week
Workforce Solutions Texoma, suite 200 at 1311 N. Grand Ave., will host a job fair for RPM Staffing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18. Job-seekers should be prepared to interview at the job fair. For more information, register with www.workintexas.com.
Library to close for holiday
The Cooke County Library will be closed Monday, Sept. 7, for the Labor Day holiday, the library announced Tuesday, Aug. 11.
The library will reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, with regular hours, according to a library press release.
Library services like ebooks, downloadable audiobooks, magazines and music will still be available from the library’s website at cookecountylibrary.org while the building is closed.
The library, 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville, is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
