Movie night set Nov. 23
From 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Safran Seats will host a family movie night at the Gainesville Farmers Market, 201 N. Chestnut St.
The Dr. Seuss tale “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” will be shown, according to a flyer from the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Callisburg to have tree lighting
The Callisburg Community Club will have its annual tree lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the community building at 92 McDaniel St.
There won’t be a potluck dinner this month, but refreshments will be available, according to a club spokesperson. Santa is expected to make a special appearance.
The public is welcome. For more information, call 940-668-7216.
Rebates allow for new stadium lighting
Muenster Independent School District recently used $6,300 in TXU GreenBack rebates to replace stadium lighting with energy-efficient LEDs, TXU Energy announced in a press release. The upgrades increase light intensity at Hornet Stadium by three times and come with cost savings to the district, according to the release.
“There are few places where savings can actually be found with the increasing costs in education,” Muenster Superintendent Steven Self said in the release. “We appreciate the assistance from TXU Energy to help extend the life of our fixtures and bulbs and achieve energy savings.”
The stadium lighting project was completed in time for players to enjoy brighter games during the 2019 football season.
The TXU GreenBack program launched in 2009, offering rebates to government and large commercial utility customers for energy efficiency projects.
