NCTC division chair attends conference
A member of North Central Texas College’s academic leadership recently attended the Texas Community College Teacher’s Association’s “Leading from the Middle Conference” at Horseshoe Bay.
Crystal Wright, NCTC Social Science Division Chair and professor of history, humanities government, was among the attendees at the three-day “boot camp” designed for deans, division chairs and other middle management officials, according to an NCTC press release.
“Leading from the Middle” provides a forum where administrators can interact with colleagues, share best practices and attend presentations focused on the latest developments in higher education, the release states. This year’s program explored a variety of topics including leadership ethics, dual credit, guided pathways, legal issues in higher education, accreditation, legislative trends and Adobe and blockchain technological innovations.
NCTC’s participation in the “Leading from the Middle Conference” is part of the “Partners in Professionalism” initiative, a collaboration with TCCTA which has been ongoing since 2015. Through the partnership, NCTC Chancellor Brent Wallace and Provost Andrew Fisher coordinate with TCCTA Director Richard Moore to promote professional development opportunities and create an educational climate of innovation and commitment.
Howell elected Angus delegate
Rodney H. Howell of Gainesville has been elected as a delegate to the 136th annual American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, the association announced Tuesday, Aug. 20, in a press release.
The convention is scheduled for Nov. 4 in Reno, Nevada, according to the release.
Howell, a member of the American Angus Association with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Missouri, is one of 321 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members in their state to serve as a representative at the annual meeting, the release explained.
Representing 42 states and Canada, the delegates will participate in the business meeting and elect new officers and five directors to the American Angus Association board.
The American Angus Association is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, with nearly 25,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries. For more information about Angus cattle and the 2019 convention, visit www.angus.org.
End of month brings park events
Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park will host a night hike with a park ranger starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30.
Participants should meet at Dogwood Canyon Parking Area, dress appropriately for the weather, wear closed-toed shoes and bring a red-lensed flashlight, if available.
While the program is free to attend, park admission is $7 for ages 13 and up. The program may be canceled due to the weather.
For more information, to register or to check the status of a program, call the park office at 940-637-2294 or visit the park unit’s Facebook page.
Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park is off Farm-to-Market Road 3002 (East Lone Oak Road), southeast of Valley View.
