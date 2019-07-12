Water quality report to be presented
Gainesville City Council members will hear a report on the quality of the city’s drinking water at their next meeting Tuesday, July 16.
The public will be invited to comment on the 2018 Annual Drinking Water Quality Report during the meeting, according to an agenda notice. A copy of the water quality report was recently mailed to city residents and is available on the city’s website at www.gainesville.tx.us/109/Water-Treatment-Plant-Water-Production.
The council will also consider an ordinance prohibiting parking in the 1700 and 1800 blocks of northbound I-35 Service Road; and a resolution on a bid for a sanitary sewer river crossing project at California Street and the Elm Fork of the Trinity River.
The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St. Members of the public who wish to speak during the meeting are asked to sign in on the public comment sheet before the meeting starts.
Drum corps to have contest next week
At 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, Drum Corps International will present DCI North Texas at the Apogee Stadium at the University of North Texas in Denton.
According to a recent press release, the show is part of the DCI 2019 Summer Tour that includes more than 100 shows in 37 states with 45 drum corps on the road to World Championship Finals in Indianapolis August 10. The Seattle Cascades drum corps from the Pacific Northwest will be housed and rehearse at Gainesville High School before the competition in Denton, according to the release.
The nonprofit Drum Corps International is entering its 47th year of marching and musical performance ensembles. Each competing group features musical ensembles of up to 150 brass musicians, percussionists, and dance performers ranging in age from 14 to 22.
During the summer touring season, many of the ensembles will travel more than 10,000 miles and rehearse many hours a day to prepare for the competitions.
To purchase tickets, visit www.dci.org/events or call 317-275-1212. Tickets will also be available at the gate.
Kids camp slated at Johnson Branch
The Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park will host an Outdoor Kids Camp from 8 a.m. to noon July 23-25, for kids ages 8 to 15.
Register by email at katelyn.juenger@tpwd.texas.gov.
For more information or to check the status of a program, call the park office at 940-637-2294 or visit the park unit’s Facebook page.
Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park is off Farm-to-Market Road 3002 (East Lone Oak Road), southeast of Valley View.
