PenTex Energy extends deadline for grant applications to August
The PenTex Energy Charitable Foundation grant application deadline is being extended to Aug. 1, the foundation announced Wednesday, April 29, in a press release.
The extension is meant to open the chance to submit applications to organizations who aren’t fully staffed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Application information and forms are available at www.pentex.com or by calling the PenTex Energy business office at 940-759-2211 to request an application form.
PCEF’s board of directors presented nearly $70,000 in organizational grants to 25 entities in the PenTex Energy service area last year, the Register previously reported.
PenTex Energy is the area’s rural electric co-op The foundation distributes funds from Operation Round-Up, a donation program where members’ monthly bills are used to assist organizations in the PenTex Energy service area.
For more information about the rural electric co-op and the charitable foundation, visit pentex.com.
Road to transfer station remains closed
The city of Gainesville announced Thursday, April 30, that the road leading from California Street going north to the south entrance of the city transfer station will remain closed until May 6 for paving.
Drivers can still access the transfer station from the I-35 southbound service road. From U.S. 82, head south on the service road, then turn right on Scott Street just past Pit Stop Liquor. The transfer station gate entrance is at the end of the road on the right.
For more information, call the city at 940-668-4551 or 940-668-4555.
Register closed to walk-ins
The Gainesville Daily Register’s offices at 306 E. California St. remain closed to walk-in visitors until further notice as a precaution in light of the spread of the new coronavirus.
Customers can still call the Register at 940-665-5511 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays to take care of subscriptions, classified advertising or other customer service matters. The Register closes for lunch from 1:30-2:30 p.m. daily.
Extra copies of the paper are available after the day of publication by calling the office and having them mailed to you. Cost plus mailing charge will be calculated at that time and will need to be paid by credit or debit card.
