The Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce will host programs this month on local growth and charitable giving.
Catholic Charities Fort Worth will offer information Tuesday about supporting those in need through financial and emotional support.
Mike Doughty, the city of Gainesville's Director of Community involvement, will speak Aug. 22 about the city was, where it is now and how it may change in the coming years.
Rise & Shines are hosted by Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce members and open to the public. These free breakfast networking opportunities happen every second and fourth Tuesday at the Gainesville Civic Center, 311 S. Weaver St. from 7:45-9 a.m. Coffee will be available. Attendees should bring business cards for networking purposes.
