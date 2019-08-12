Sales tax allocations are down this month for nearly all of Cooke County, according to recently released information from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s Office.
A news release from Hegar’s office states he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $876.8 million in local sales tax allocations for August, 4% more than in August 2018.
The allocations are based on sales made in June by businesses that report tax monthly and on sales made in April, May and June by quarterly filers, according to the release.
In Cooke County, the only municipality showing a gain in sales tax allocations this month is Muenster. The western Cooke County town is to receive $50,961. That’s a 12.51% increase from the August 2018 payment of $45,294.
“I really can’t explain it,” Muenster City Administrator Stan Endres said of the growth. “I just hope it continues.”
Muenster is also one of four area municipalities still showing an increase in sales tax revenue so far this year. To date, the city has collected $330,438 — a 7.47% increase over last year during the same time frame, according to information from Hegar’s office.
Cooke County’s year-to-date allocations are up 3.80%, Lindsay’s have increased by 2.72% and Gainesville is showing a 16.81% year-to-date uptick compared to last.
Oak Ridge and Valley View’s sales tax revenue is declining, according to data from Hegar’s office. Compared to 2018, those two municipalities have seen year-to-date allocations drop 5% and 11%, respectively.
