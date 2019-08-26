A concert planned this Saturday at the Gainesville Farmers Market just one of many events the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce hopes to host in the coming year, Executive Director Morgan Moore says.
Wade Bagley will take the farmers market stage beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, followed by Cameron Hobbs, who has made appearances at Gainesville Summer Sounds concerts and Depot Day over the past few years.
The event is open to all ages and food will be available for purchase from food trucks at the farmers market lot, Moore said. Attendees should consider bringing a lawn chair or blanket, she added, to sit on while listening to the performers.
Moore said the concert isn’t part of an established series but represents the sort of event the chamber may host in the coming year anytime something else isn’t taking place at the farmers market.
“We’re going to start hosting a lot more events,” Moore said. “In the nicer months of the year, we’re going to try to have something going on at the farmers market every other weekend — if it’s a really nice month, maybe every weekend….
“If there’s an empty space on the weekend, we’re going to maybe have a concert or maybe another movie night,” she added. “We just want to have more stuff going on in town that people can go to for free.”
The chamber is expecting a larger budget allocation to be approved by city council for the coming fiscal year. Moore declined to state what the amount was expected to be, noting it hasn’t been formally approved yet. City council members scheduled to consider approval of the city’s budget and tax rate on Sept. 3.
“We will be able to host many more events this year than we did last year,” Moore said, “especially because the facility wasn’t 100% completed yet.”
The farmers market, 201 N. Chestnut St., reopened this year after a more than $2 million overhaul. Improvements to the market include a stage, an artificial turf lawn with the city logo and permanent restrooms. Some work to replace trees and finish concrete areas is expected to be finished yet this year, officials have previously said.
In addition to Saturday’s concert, the chamber is hosting another concert Sept. 14 featuring local musical group Morgan and her Boyfriends, as well as a movie night on Sept. 21 being sponsored by one of the chamber’s members.
The Sept. 14 concert is being planned to coincide with the end of “Shop and Pop,” a downtown shopping event, Moore said. She hopes shoppers make a day out of it by staying for the concert and food at the farmers market.
“We want people to enjoy what’s downtown. I feel like it’s just a hidden gem that a lot of people don’t experience a lot,” she said.
