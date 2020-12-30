Gainesville, TX (76240)

Today

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low 33F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%.