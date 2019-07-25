Below is a list of selected legislative actions recently taken by national legislators who represent Cooke County. Vote records were provided by VoteSmart.org.
Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon)
HR 582: Raise the Wage Act. Bill Passed — House (231-199); Nay
H Res 497: Recommending that The House of Representatives Find William P. Barr, Attorney General of The United States, and Wilbur L. Ross, Jr., Secretary of Commerce, in Contempt of Congress for Refusal to Comply with Subpoenas Duly Issued by The Committee on Oversight and Reform. Bill Passed — House (230-198); Nay
S J Res 36: A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed transfer to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Kingdom of Spain, and the Italian Republic of certain defense articles and services. Bill Passed — House (238-190); Nay
S J Res 37: A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed export to the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the Republic of France of certain defense articles and services. Bill Passed — House (238-190); Nay
S J Res 38: A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed export to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland of certain defense articles and services. Bill Passed — House (237-190); Nay
Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas)
HR 1327: Never Forget the Heroes: Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act. Bill Passed — Senate (97-2); Yea
PN 934: Nomination of Mark Espers as the Secretary of Defense. Senate (90-8); Yea
PN 934: Nomination of Mark Espers as the Secretary of Defense. Cloture Invoked — Senate (85-6); Yea
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)
HR 1327: Never Forget the Heroes: Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act. Bill Passed — Senate (97-2); Yea
PN 934: Nomination of Mark Espers as the Secretary of Defense. Senate (90-8); Yea
PN 934: Nomination of Mark Espers as the Secretary of Defense. Cloture Invoked — Senate (85-6); Yea
