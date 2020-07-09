Below is a list of selected legislative actions recently taken by national legislators who represent Cooke County. Vote records were provided by VoteSmart.org.
Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon)
HR 2: INVEST in America Act. Bill Passed - House (233 - 188); No
HR 1425: Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act. Bill Passed - House (234 - 179); No
HR 7301: Emergency Housing Protections and Relief Act of 2020. Bill Passed - House (232 - 180); No
H J Res 76: Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of Education relating to "Borrower Defense Institutional Accountability.” Veto Override Failed - House (238 - 173); No
HR 51: Washington, D.C. Admission Act. Bill Passed - House (232 - 180); No
HR 7120: George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020. Bill Passed - House (236 - 181); No
Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas)
HR 1957: Great American Outdoors Act. Passage With Amendment - Bill Passed - Senate (73 - 25); No
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)
HR 1957: Great American Outdoors Act. Passage With Amendment - Bill Passed - Senate (73 - 25); No
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.