Below is a list of selected legislative actions recently taken by national legislators who represent Cooke County. Vote records were provided by VoteSmart.org.
Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon)
HR 266: Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act. Concurrence Vote Passed - House (388-5); Yes
H Res 938: Establishing a Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis as a select investigative subcommittee of the Committee on Oversight and Reform. Bill Passed - House (212-182); No
HR 6201: Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Bill Passed - House (363-40); Yes
HR 6172: USA FREEDOM Reauthorization Act of 2020. Bill Passed - House (278-136); Yes
S J Res 68: A joint resolution to direct the removal of United States Armed Forces from hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran that have not been authorized by Congress. Bill Passed - House (227-186); No
HR 1140: Rights for Transportation Security Officers Act. Bill Passed - House (230-171); No
HR 6074: Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act. Bill Passed - House (415-2); Yes
Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas)
HR 748: Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Passage With Amendment - Bill Passed - Senate (96-0); Yes
HR 748: Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Cloture Vote - Cloture Not Invoked - Senate (49-46); Yes
HR 748: Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Cloture Vote - Cloture Not Invoked - Senate (47-47); Yes
HR 6201: Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Bill Passed - Senate (90-8); Yes
H J Res 76: Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of Education relating to "Borrower Defense Institutional Accountability.” Bill Passed - Senate (53-42); No
HR 6074: Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act. Bill Passed - Senate (96-1); Yes
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)
HR 748: Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Passage With Amendment - Bill Passed - Senate (96-0); Yes
HR 748: Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Cloture Vote - Cloture Not Invoked - Senate (49-46); Yes
HR 748: Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Cloture Vote - Cloture Not Invoked - Senate (47-47); Yes
HR 6201: Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Bill Passed - Senate (90-8); Yes
H J Res 76: Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of Education relating to "Borrower Defense Institutional Accountability.” Bill Passed - Senate (53-42); Did Not Vote
HR 6074: Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act. Bill Passed - Senate (96-1); Yes
