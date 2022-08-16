Northbound Interstate 35 at Lone Oak Road will be shut down tonight and the next two nights for work on the FM 3002 bridge.
The bridge has been closed since May and is in need of deck repair. A brief detour will start before the bridge and take traffic around it to get right back on I-35, according to TxDOT spokeswoman Adele Lewis.
Southbound I-35 will remain open this week, but work crews are expected to flip over to that side early next week, weather permitting.
Find more information at drivetexas.org.
