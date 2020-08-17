Construction is expected to wrap up soon at a new solar farm PenTex Energy is a partner in.
Canadian renewable energy company Saturn Power Corp. and the local electric cooperative partnered for the project on 16 acres next door to 4 County Road 404. Lone Star Solar LLC, a subsidiary of Saturn, received approval on a tax abatement for the project from the Cooke County commissioners in November 2019.
Work on the solar farm is underway now and it should be up and running in the next few weeks, Saturn spokesman Devin Petteplace said late last week.
“The solar panels have been installed,” he said, “however all the wiring to the inverters and combiners still needs to be completed.”
Some steps still remain for the interconnection process, too, he added, but “all indications are that they’re on schedule for completion by the end of August.”
Lone Star Solar and PenTex are building the 1-megawatt solar farm at a cost of about $1.4 million for the solar farm plus potentially $1.5 million for energy storage capacity, the Register previously reported.
PenTex Energy was one of five electric distribution cooperatives in the state to ink a deal with Saturn Power to purchase 7.5 megawatts of distribution-scale solar energy. A PenTex spokesperson previously told the Register that project incorporates medium-sized solar farms near communities that will use the power.
The project sizes range from 500 kilowatts to 1.4 megawatts. The electricity generated will be sold through 20-year power purchase agreements with the individual cooperatives, according to a Saturn press release.
John Walterscheid, PenTex Energy management adviser, said in the release that the project will use PenTex’s existing distribution lines. He added a third of businesses considering relocation to the area prefer to operate where renewable power is available.
Last November, PenTex spokesman Neil Hesse told commissioners the cooperative has almost 11,000 members and supplies power to a total of 16,500 meters. The cooperative covers Cooke, Montague, Wise, Grayson and Denton counties.
