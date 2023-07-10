Cooke County commissioners approved a preliminary budget for next year that would push $30 million, not including money for road and bridge work.
The $29.9 million proposal, up $2 million over the FY 2023 plan, would include a three percent raise for Cooke County employees across the board.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Gary Hollowell noted the initial proposal doesn’t include spending for roads and bridges, which will push it up to almost “$40 million altogether.”
The commissioners court had to approve an initial general fund plan, in order to give state officials time to examine the numbers, according to Cooke County Treasurer Shelly Atteberry.
The spending plan, as noted above, is preliminary. Commissioners will meet again Thursday at 1 p.m. and Friday at 9 a.m. to further dial in next year’s spending across the county’s departments.
“We can do some fine tuning of all the things we can pay for and what we can’t pay for,” said Precinct 2 Commissioner Jason Snuggs.
Final county budget approval is unlikely before mid-to-late August.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.