Cooke County and the city of Gainesville saw a more than 30% drop in sales tax allocations from the state this month, according to recently released information from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s Office.
A news release from Hegar’s office states he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $801.5 million in local sales tax allocations for September, 8.5% more than in September 2018.
The allocations are based on sales made in July by businesses that report tax monthly.
Not all areas this month are seeing an uptick in allocations, including Cooke County and Gainesville, data from the comptroller’s office shows.
Gainesville’s payment this month of $717,698 is 34.12% lower than the September 2018 payment of $1,089,424. However, the city’s sales tax revenue is still up 8.46% year to date compared to last year, according to Hegar’s office.
City Manager Barry Sullivan said revenue is down because of a reduction in industrial oil equipment sales.
“Last year was the anomaly with a very high collection,” Sullivan said. “The high sales from oil equipment lasted through the early part of this year. Sales tax has seemed to decline to a more normal level at this time.”
He said the city has brought in more sales tax “at this point” than it budgeted. For fiscal year 2019, the city budgeted $5,640,261 minus $294,000 for rebates for a net of $5,346,261.
The county seat will receive its final payment for the 2019 fiscal year in November, according to Sullivan.
Cooke County’s reported sales tax allocation of $310,595 this month dipped 32.08% compared to the same time last year. According to Hegar’s office, the county received $457,346 in September 2018.
Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley said even though the allocation is lower, the county is still on target with its yearly budget estimate of $3.5 million.
“Sales tax revenues are, by their nature, more volatile than other revenues,” Brinkley said. “Sales tax revenues were very good in the summer of 2018. For 2019, they have not had the same peak.”
According Hegar’s office, the county’s year-to-date payments are 1.59% lower than last year at this time.
