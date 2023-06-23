Gainesville, TX (76240)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.