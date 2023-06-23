The foot traffic will be heavy in-and-out of the Cooke County Commissioners courtroom next week.
The court should be busy Monday with regular business at 10 a.m., including a contractor’s report on how to fix the county’s emergency paging system. Commissioners revealed last week that North Shore Fire Department and EMS Station 1 in Gainesville have both had problems getting tones for call outs to emergency scenes.
The county’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget review starts Monday at 1:30 p.m. in the courtroom. Fire Marshal Ray Fletcher and the county’s Justices of the Peace will pitch their budgets for 2023-24.
Tuesday’s reviews will start at 9 a.m. Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison and Library Director Jennifer Johnson-Spence will head that day’s proceedings.
Sheriff Ray Sappington is up Wednesday. Those proceedings also start at 9 a.m. County Attorney Ed Zielinski, Veterans Services Office Tim Cortes and others are also slated to appear.
Thursday’s 9 a.m. session will wrap up the reviews. District Attorney John Warren is expected to present his 2023-24 budget.
The 2023 fiscal year expires Sept. 30, 2023. The commissioners will set property tax rates and advertise them later this summer after settling department budgets for FY ’24.
The commissioners meet on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse in downtown Gainesville.
