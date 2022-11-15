Better internet service for Callisburg and more parking for downtown Gainesville may be on the way.
The Cooke County Commissioners Court voted 5-0 Monday to negotiate a partnership with broadband provider NextLink to run fiberoptic broadband service to Callisburg, the last incorporated community in Cooke County that lacks such high speed service.
The proposal was hatched by the county’s broadband advisory committee, which has worked since late spring to assess Cooke County’s broadband needs. Former county judge Jason Brinkley chairs the advisory committee and submitted the proposal for court consideration Monday.
The plan would also include wireless coverage for much of the county, possibly as much as 92 percent of households receiving 100 MB download service.
The cost for the wireless expansion and fiber for Callisburg could be up to $2 million for Cooke County, with Next Link in for around $3 million.
Financing
How Cooke County would pay for the extra broadband will be paid for remains to be seen.
The county has not set aside any money to pay for its share of the project it will try to negotiate with NextLink. State broadband grant dollars are not likely to become available before 2024 or 2025. The $8 million in federal stimulus help Cooke County is set to receive has been committed to its emergency radio system and better compensation for county employees.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun rolling out rural broadband grants, but so far those target isolated areas with no internet service to speak of. The next open period for grant applications has not been announced by the USDA.
NextLink, based outside of Fort Worth, offers high-speed service to companies and communities across Texas, Oklahoma, Nebraska and other states.
Parking lot out for bid
The court voted 5-0 to put out bids for paving and other site work on the proposed parking lot at Weaver and Main streets, across from the Cooke County Library.
The court has been waiting since early summer to get the final specifications back from consultants. The parking lot, when finished, should handle over 30 vehicles.
The county has worked closely with Gainesville city officials to coordinate the project, which may ease public complaints about the lack of downtown parking.
