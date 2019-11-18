Cooke County District Attorney John Warren is seeking a second term in office next year.
Warren, a Republican, announced in a press release he’s seeking reelection on the March 3, 2020 Republican primary ballot. He was first elected to the post in 2016 and began his current four-year term Jan. 1, 2017.
He said one of the biggest goals of his first term was to improve the office’s working relationship with area law enforcement agencies.
“Prior to taking office, when serving as the first assistant district attorney, I saw that we lacked a good relationship with law enforcement,” Warren said in the release. “Knowing that mutual trust and respect between our organizations results in successful prosecutions and, ultimately, a safer community, I made it a priority as the next district attorney to improve those relationships. Today we have a great relationship with all local law enforcement agencies including the Texas Rangers, game wardens and Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Special Rangers.”
The district attorney’s office has prosecuted over 2,700 felony cases, Warren said in the release, as well as prosecuting more than 250 probation violations. It’s taken cases to trial more than 25 times, according to the release. Some of the sentences in those cases included a life sentence with no parole, a 99-year sentence and multiple prison sentences of over 40 years.
After he took office, Warren instituted a pretrial diversion program for first-time and young offenders to have their cases dismissed or the charges dropped, he said in the release, and instituted a jail docket to speed up cases for Cooke County Jail inmates.
In addition, Warren’s office has hosted or sponsored law enforcement training seminars, the release indicated, and helped the Gainesville Police Department buy a drug-sniffing dog as well as assisted with purchasing weapons and training materials for area agencies.
“I am proud of what we have accomplished so far in my first term,” Warren said in the release.
Before taking office as Cooke County district attorney, Warren was first assistant district attorney from 2015-2016 and was an assistant district attorney in Dallas from 2006-2014, according to the county DA office website.
The Gainesville resident graduated with bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University in 2000 and received his Juris Doctor degree and a Master of Science degree in personal financial planning from Texas Tech University in 2003, the DA office’s website states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.