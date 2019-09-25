The U.S. Department of Agriculture has declared that Cooke County farmers are eligible for emergency loans to help them recover from flooding the area received last fall.
The USDA declared 13 counties including Grayson County as the primary natural disaster area where farmers suffered losses due to flooding since Sept. 1, 2018. Cooke County and Love County, Oklahoma, are adjacent to that area, so farmers here are also eligible to apply for assistance as part of the secondary disaster area, according to a USDA press release.
The designation allows the USDA Farm Service Agency to offer “much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters.” FSA emergency loans can be used on recovery needs including the replacement of equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or refinancing certain debts, the release indicated.
“Cooke County is under the contiguous declaration status but should be moved to the primary status around Oct. 1 for prevented planting acres for wheat,” Marty Morgan, ag agent for the Cooke County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, said. “This means that wheat producers that did not get to plant their crop this last season due to excessive moisture and flooding will be eligible to apply for emergency loans through the USDA Farm Service Agency to help them out of a bind for missing a wheat crop.”
September 2018 saw about four times the normal rainfall amount in Cooke County and October 2018 saw more than twice the normal rainfall amount by the time the month was only half over, according to archived Register reports.
The deadline to apply for FSA emergency loans is May 6, 2020. Morgan expects to receive more information about the declaration’s relevance to wheat farmers in the next few days, he said.
“The prevented planting acres were for the end of the fall for 2018, but mainly for the first couple of months in 2019,” he added. “So it affected last year’s wheat crop, not the planting going on now for this coming year’s wheat crop.”
