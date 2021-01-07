Cooke County's GOP chairman characterized Wednesday's violence at the U.S. Capitol as "an attack on freedom" after the Register asked for his comment on the matter.
"Two of the many things that make our Country so great is our celebrated 1st Amendment that allows us to utilize peaceful protests to encourage change and our ability to have peaceful transfers of power," Chairman Chris McNamara wrote in an email Wednesday evening, Jan. 6. "When protests turn violent, just as we have seen tonight, they are nothing more than an attack on freedom.
"My heart hurts for my Country right now, but I know that our little experiment in Democracy will prevail and that their are much brighter days ahead of us."
Members of Congress were forced to flee the Capitol building when a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters broke in Wednesday during the tabulation of Electoral College votes. Congress reconvened after the mob was dispersed and concluded the ceremonial vote tabulation late that night, the Associated Press reported, certifying President-elect Joe Biden's win in the Nov. 3 general election.
The FBI is seeking information to help identify those who instigated the rioting. Tips including digital photos or video showing the violence can be submitted at fbi.gov/USCapitol.
