Cooke County voters casting ballots in the March 3 primary elections largely expressed support for 10 Republican ballot propositions and 11 Democratic propositions.
The propositions were not proposed laws, but rather listed policy priorities that Texas party leadership wanted voters’ input on.
GOP propositions
On proposition 1 on the GOP ballot, 7,455 voters were in support and 1,144 were opposed. The proposition was that Texas should not restrict or prohibit prayer in public schools.
On proposition 2, 7,061 were in support and 1,490 opposed. The proposition was that Texas should reject restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms.
On proposition 3, 7,980 were in support and 494 opposed. The proposition was that Texas should ban the practice of taxpayer-funded lobbying.
On proposition 4, 7,965 were in support and 569 opposed. The proposition was that Texas should support the construction of a physical barrier and use existing defense-grade surveillance equipment along the entire southern border of Texas.
On proposition 5, 7,609 were in support and 875 opposed. The proposition was that Texas parents or legal guardians of public school children under the age of 18 should be the sole decision makers for all their children’s healthcare decisions including, but not limited to, psychological assessment and treatment, contraception, and sex education.
On proposition 6, 7,992 were in support and 486 opposed. The proposition was that Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for transition purposes.
On proposition 7, 8,432 were in support and 141 opposed. The proposition was that Texans should protect and preserve all historical monuments, artifacts, and buildings, such as the Alamo Cenotaph and the Alamo, and should oppose any reimagining of the Alamo site.
On proposition 8, 8,381 voted in support and 146 opposed. The proposition was that Texas election officials should heed the directives of the Office of the Governor to purge illegal voters from the voter rolls and verify that each new registered voter is a U.S. citizen.
On proposition 9, 8,083 were in support and 450 opposed. The proposition was that bail in Texas should be based only on a person’s danger to society and risk of flight, not that person’s ability to pay.
On proposition 10, 7,843 were in support and 582 opposed. The proposition was that Texas should limit state legislators’ terms to 12 years.
Dem propositions
For its part, the Texas Democratic Party placed the following 11 policy questions on its ballot.
Proposition 1, proposing a right to quality healthcare, drew 1,119 votes in support and 68 against.
Proposition 2, proposing a right to high-quality K-12 public education and affordable college and career training, drew 1,115 votes of support and 71 against.
Proposition 3, proposing a right to clean air, safe water, alternative energy sources and a responsible climate policy, drew 1,154 votes in support and 30 against.
Proposition 4, proposing a right to economic security, drew 1,107 votes in support and 72 against.
Proposition 5, proposing a right to a life of dignity and respect, drew 1,143 votes in support and 43 against.
Proposition 6, proposing a right to a life free from violence, drew 1,144 votes in support and 40 against.
Proposition 7, proposing a right to affordable housing and modern utilities, received 1,115 votes in support and 66 against.
Proposition 8, proposing automatic voter registration and other voting reforms, received 1,116 votes in support and 63 against.
Proposition 9, proposing a right to a criminal justice system using deescalation techniques and ending mass incarceration on minor offenses, received 1,148 votes in support and 32 against.
Proposition 10, proposing support for comprehensive immigration reform, received 1,124 votes in support and 57 against.
Proposition 11, proposing equitable taxation for all income levels and for businesses and corporations, received 1,038 votes in support and 129 against.
The policy questions together with local, state and federal party nominations made this year’s primary ballots the longest in Cooke County history, county Clerk Pam Harrison previously said.
