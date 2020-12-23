Cooke Co. GOP expresses gratitude for sheriff’s tenure

Abigail’s Arms Cooke County Family Crisis Center got a $500 boost from the Cooke County Republican Party on Friday, Dec. 18.
The party made a donation in honor of outgoing Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert, according to a press release from the county GOP.
County Chair Chris McNamara explained in the release that the GOP wanted to make a donation that focused on law enforcement in light of the difficult year agencies have faced. They chose Abigail’s Arms because of its close partnership with the sheriff’s department as well as police departments in Cooke County and surrounding areas.
“The Executive Committee also wanted to recognize Sheriff Gilbert, and his 40 year career in law enforcement, and especially his eight years as our county sheriff,” McNamara said in the release.
Gilbert was elected for his first term as sheriff in 2012. He was previously elected constable of Precinct 1 for eight years, and before that he served as a reserve officer for both the sheriff and constable offices.
“We wish Sheriff Gilbert a retirement as rewarding as his career has been for him and for the community he has served so faithfully,” McNamara said.
The Republican County Executive Committee approved the donation at its quarterly meeting Dec. 8.
