The most recent data from the Texas Workforce Commission shows Cooke County’s jobless rate for the month of April at 14% — the highest ever recorded, according to state data going back to 1990.
“Unemployment claims peaked the first week of April,” according to Janie Bates, executive director at Workforce Solutions Texoma. “In my 40 years of service, I have never known Cooke County to have such a high number.”
In addition to businesses closing or cutting hours due to the coronavirus pandemic, the area has been hit hard with the downturn of the oil and gas industry. Bates said that “oil and gas industries are a huge factor in the numbers.”
On Monday, April 20, the cost of crude oil closed out the day at negative $37.63 per barrel — ending in negative territory for the first time ever, reports show, meaning producers were effectively paying buyers to take oil off their hands.
Mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction is the most concentrated industry sector in Gainesville relative to the national average, according to a 2018 economic overview report provided on the Gainesville Economic Development Corp.’s website, with about 6% of the city’s workers employed in the field. Oil and gas extraction was projected at that time to be the city’s fastest-growing sector, making up a third of the anticipated new jobs over five years.
The report also shows about $67,000 is the average annual wage for the industry, making it one of the highest paying jobs in the area.
According to a report provided by Bates, in the week ending in May 29, there were 49 unemployment claims filed in Cooke County. Since March 1, there have been 2,791.
The agency serves the tri-county area of Cooke, Fannin and Grayson counties. Since March 1, there have been a total of 13,118 unemployment claims from the three counties, the report shows. It also notes there were fewer claims filed “last week.”
The numbers fluctuate, but there were 852 jobs available in the Texoma region, the report shows, and Bates said Friday that people are applying for jobs.
“Oil prices are beginning to rise and we expect that to positively impact the unemployment numbers,” Bates said. “As Texas continues to open for business, we expect to see more people called back to work.”
According to the Texas Workforce Commission, Cooke County’s civilian workforce is 18,736. Of those, 2,624 are unemployed, according to April statistics.
The state’s April jobless rate was 12.8% — Texas’ worst monthly tally on record. Prior to April, the state’s worst unemployment rate was in November of 1986 when it hit 9.2%as Texas reeled from the last big oil bust, according to a report by the Texas Tribune.
There were 1,656,638 people unemployed across the state in April, according to the TWC. April’s civilian labor force was 12,954,936.
