Denny Hook (D)
Tell us a bit about yourself.
I was born in Dallas Texas in South Oak Cliff. I graduated high school there, then attended Lon Morris Junior College with the help of my church. I was called to ministry and finished my education at the University of Tulsa and then Perkins School of Theology at SMU. I began my ministry in the Oklahoma Conference and stayed there for 45 years.
I am married to Carolyn Hook. We have been married for over 45 years. She is a talented musician, my life partner and continues to inspire me with her love, humility, and grace. We moved to Gainesville after retirement and have fallen in love with the city and county.
I am running for County Judge because I want to make a good difference in the life of people. It is not for the money or the power. The County Judge is in the unique position to make a positive difference in the lives of people in the County.
What's your top priority on your first day?
On Day 1, my top priority is to establish a good working relationship with the County Commissioners. With them, I hope to form a dynamic team dedicated to do whatever is best for all the citizens of Cooke County.
What do you think needs to be done with the library?
The citizens of the county made it clear that to move the library would not serve the people and their children well. I support that decision and would always want to understand the community dynamics that are so important.
The commissioners court set the county levy 11 cents under what they could have by law for this fiscal year. Do you think that was the right move?
Frankly, not being privy to that decision. i do not know but will find out.
Cooke County is getting $8 million in federal stimulus funding. It appears the money will go to raises for county employees and replacing the county’s emergency radio system for fire, police and EMS. Is that a good use for the money?
In reference to how the federal stimulus money was spent, I would have preferred to spend that money in all the categories suggested by the guidelines: justice, mental health, small business and broadband. To be fair, I know we did not receive enough money to require us to honor all those categories.
What should the commissioners court do, or not do, to improve broadband access around Cooke County?
Broadband is critical to all of the County. I fully support and would work hard in ensure everyone in Cooke County gets full access to the internet.
Say something nice about your opponent.
John Roane is one of the nicest people you would ever
John Roane (R)
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I'm a Cooke County native, fourth generation on both sides of my family … I retired in 1989 from the Air Force and I've been back since then. I got to into the cattle business for a while, raised cattle, but in 1997, I was appointed to the justice of the peace in the south part of the county. That's what really started my political career. Uh, I did that for about 12 years, and then I was appointed as the county judge then ran for, and was elected one term.
Unfortunately, my wife Gail — who was also from Gainesville — contracted Alzheimer's, and so I had to retire from the county in order to stay home with her for her last two years.
One of her Gainesville classmates, Betty Harrison Hayes and I were put together because of similar circumstances. Betty’s husband Lewis was also ill. I believe God put us together for comfort and to keep each other company for the rest of our lives, we hope.
So here I am, uh, wishing that I had been able to finish the things that I wanted to get started back when I was a Cooke County Judge. And here's my opportunity to get back in there and finish up a few things that I would like to.
What's your top priority on your first day?
I think my top priority on my first day is get to know the Commissioners Court. I think the Commissioners Court is really shaping up to be a good court. I think that they're gonna be very easy to work with. One thing that people need to understand the county judge is really one of five on commissioner's court — the county judge doesn't come in and just do things. The county judge comes in and works with the commissioners, and we, as a court, a group of of men make things happen in the county.
What do you think needs to be done with the library?
Well, I have always been a proponent of the library. I think the library very simply just needs to be left alone and, eventually, maybe even expanded. I think there's a great future for the library. It's in a good place, and I have always wanted to support the library and give it the support that it needs.
The commissioners court set the county levy 11 cents under what they could have by law for this fiscal year. Do you think that was the right move?
I think anytime you can set the property tax at the lowest possible amount, that is the thing to do. Uh, I think it’s incumbent upon the judge and the commissioners to manage the county's budget in such a way that the taxes are always as low as possible. I’m not even going to consider raising taxes for any reason whatsoever.
Cooke County is getting $8 million in federal stimulus funding. It appears the money will go to raises for county employees and replacing the county’s emergency radio system for fire, police and EMS. Is that a good use for the money?
Well, it's been eight years since I was there and been part of the day-to-day decision making of the Commissioner's Court. However, I would like to take a real good look at the different ways that that money could be used. For instance, I think that county (economic) growth is going to require that we somehow expand the county government, the services portion of the county government — I think there's a good mix in there someplace.
What should the commissioners court do, or not do, to improve broadband access around Cooke County?
I have talked to some of the people who are really in the know about broadband and that needs to be expanded. It's a service to the people in the county, and that's what we are to provide.
It's incumbent upon the commissioners court to do the best we can to serve the people of the county. If that means expanded internet access, if that means lower taxes or whatever, we have a duty to serve the county … It's been talked about quite a bit and I think it's what we need to do.
Say something nice about your opponent.
He's a delightful man. He has what he thinks, I'm sure, is the best interest for Cooke County in his mind. He's got some good ideas and, if I'm fortunate enough to be elected, I would like for him to still remain in touch with me so we can compare the ideas and see what's going on.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.