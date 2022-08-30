The Texas State Library & Archives Commission (TSLAC) recently awarded funding to the Cooke County Library under its TexTreasures Grant program. Cooke County Library will provide issues of the Gainesville Daily Register (GDR), from 1947 to 1956 to the Texas Digital Newspaper Program (TDNP) at the University of North Texas Library so that they can digitize the images and make them available on the Portal to Texas History website.
“This 2023 TexTreasures $25,000 grant allows more issues of the Gainesville Daily Register to be digitized. The years that will be digitized during this grant, will cover very important local topics such as the establishment of the Frank Buck Zoo and local community college (NCTC) and the county’s 100 year celebration. Having these issues on the Portal to Texas History website will allow so many people access to this important information,” said Jennifer Johnson-Spence, Cooke County Library Director.
This program will begin in the Fall of 2022 and should be completed by the end of Summer 2023. By having these issues digitized, anyone who has access to the Portal to Texas History website will have access to these specific years. These years include topics such as the development of both the Frank Buck Zoo and the local community college (NCTC) and the evolution of civil rights, segregation and so much more.
This project is just one of 43 made possible this year by a grant from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services to the Texas State Library and Archives Commission under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act. This is a multiphase project that will result in the digitization and free accessibility of all issues of the GDR, the oldest surviving newspaper in Gainesville and Cooke County, providing an invaluable resource to those researching events and individuals in North Texas.
“TSLAC is proud to support public libraries throughout the state as they deliver critical information services to their communities that support education, access to technology, and workforce development,” said TSLAC Director and Librarian Gloria Meraz.
TSLAC awards competitive grants annually, as funding allows. For the 2023 fiscal year, which runs from September 1, 2022, to August 31, 2023, TSLAC has awarded approximately $1.18 million in competitive grants. The TexTreasures Grant will provide assistance and encouragement to 10 libraries to provide access to their special or unique collections and to make information about those collections available to library users across the state, including Cooke County Library’s project to digitize the Gainesville Daily Register (GDR), beginning with issues published in 1947 through the end of 1956. The digitized images will be added to the collection of Cooke County Newspapers accessible through the University of North Texas Libraries' Portal to Texas History.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.