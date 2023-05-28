The Cooke County Library will be closed for the Memorial Day holiday — on Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29. It will open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30 with regular hours.
Patrons can still access eBooks, downloadable audiobooks, magazines and music by visiting https://cookecountylibrary. org/. Click the “eLibrary” tab, and then click on the eBooks, Downloadable Audiobooks, eMagazines, Languages and Music headers to learn more details on each of these services.
Summer kickoff at Cooke Co. Library
The Cooke County Library will kick off another summer of reader activities Tuesday, June 6.
The library will have special guests for the summer’s first children’s class that day, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Aubrey Oaks Alpacas will bring several of their animals for a library visit.
For more details, call the library at 940-6685530.
Cooking with Herbs
Texas A& M Agrilife Extension will offer a class on cooking with herbs for healthy blood pressure.
Using herbs and spices in cooking can improve both taste and nutrition while cutting back on salt, fat and sugar.
Participants will receive a cookbook with recipes and tips on using herbs and spices in the kitchen, along with tips on reducing sodium intake.
The class will be Tuesday, June 13 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Christian Church at 401 N. Dixon St. in Gainesville. The cost of the class is $10.
Register by June 16 at cooke.agrilife.org/events or by calling 940-6685412.
Community Club market June 3
Downard-Fairplains Community Club is hosting a Maker’s Market Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Handicrafted goods of all kinds will be for sale -- jams, preserves, quilts paintings, pottery, soap, metal art, woodcrafts, embroidery, baked goods and much more. The Extension Education Club will offer lemonade, sandwiches and dessert.
Call Leslie Cheaney for more information at 940-727-8294. The market is located at 54 CR 276 in Gainesville (five miles south on Old Denton Road, FM 2071).
Safe Sitter classes
Texas A& M AgriLife Extension Service will host a Safe Sitter course for young teens, grades six through eight. Through this course, students will learn about safety skills, life and business skills, first aid and choking rescue, child care skills and more. More than 600,0000 young teens have graduated from the medically accurate program which teachers how, why and where injuries happen so they can be prevented.
The course provides hands-on practice in lifesaving techniques to young teens who are home alone, watching younger siblings or babysitting so they are equipped with the skills and confidence to act in an emergency. They learn basic first aid and infant and child choking rescue. Students also receive instruction on how a child’s age affects how to care for them, how to prevent problem behavior and how to run their own babysitting business.
Students who graduate from a Safe Sitter course receive a completion card demonstrating that they know how to use their skills in situations they encounter.
The course will be June 15 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Cooke County Extension Office at 301 S. Chestnut St. in Gainesville. The cost of the class is $45, which includes all course materials and must be paid in advance. The deadline to register is June 1. Call 940-668-5412 for more information.
