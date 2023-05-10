Cooke County may have to wait to become eligible for state broadband access funding, apparently.
The county’s Commissioners Court recently instructed Auditor Shelly Atteberry to pursue grant money from the state’s $600 million broadband fund to finance wider fiber network and wireless coverage to the underserved sections of the county.
Atterberry told the court Monday that she reviewed the application procedures and it appears Cooke County’s current coverage level — roughly 80 percent — exceeds the standard laid out for the first round of state funding — approximately $120 million of that state money. She is waiting on confirmation from state officials on that interpretation of the funding criteria.
Commissioners didn’t offer Atteberry any instructions on how to proceed. Presumably, she and the court will watch out for the next round of funding to look again at Cooke County's eligibility.
Texas state Comptroller Glenn Hegar oversees that $600 million pot intended to help local communities expand high-speed web access — called the Bringing Online Opportunity to Texas Grant for Broadband Infrastructure.
The state legislature is also currently considering a plan to spend $5 billion for such coverage, pending approval through a statewide referendum.
More federal dollars for rural broadband are slated to become available over the next few years.
Precinct Two Commissioner Jason Snuggs and Precinct One Commissioner Gary Hollowell have both pushed the court in recent months to keep up efforts to improve internet access across the county.
The court previously appointed an advisory group to review the county’s broadband needs and options. That group made its recommendations at the end of 2022.
In other business:
• Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington asked the court to pay $21,780 to Watchguard Cloud to store videos from his deputies body cams and in-car cameras for the coming year. He said the storage is require by state law.
Sappington told the court that his office collected $560,000 for housing inmates from other counties in April and suggested drawing from that pot of money to pay for the cloud storage. The commissioners agreed, voting 4-0 to pay Watchguard for storage costs from this month through May 2024. Hollowell was not present at Monday’s meeting.
• Downtown Gainesville is on the verge of getting more parking spaces, according to Precinct Four Commissioners Matt Sicking. The county-owned lot at Weaver and Main streets — which should have room for over 30 parking spaces — has been leveled and could get its concrete pad by the end of next week.
