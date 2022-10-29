Cooke County is moving ahead with a plan to expand into existing office space in downtown Gainesville.
The county’s Commissioners County voted 4-1 Monday to purchase the Prosperity Bank building, located at the southeast corner of California and Rusk streets, for $1.25 million.
The plan is for the bank to build a new location in the parking lot it owns on the northeast corner of the intersection, then make way for county offices.
No timetable is set for construction or the county’s takeover of the existing building.
The purchase comes after the recent revival of talks between the bank and county officials dating back several years.
The county’s Annex building, which houses the Cooke County Clerk’s office, is connected to the bank via a second-floor hallway that dates back to the county’s use of some of the bank’s space during the 2006 renovation of the Cooke County Courthouse.
The county will also inherit several public parking spaces behind the bank and annex.
What is also undetermined is the cost of any renovations the county may need to make before taking over the building.
Engineering consultants told the commissioners recently that fixing existing HVAC issues in the bank, as well as Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades and other upgrades could cost the county over $600,000; however, Precinct 2 Commissioner Jason Snuggs told the Register this week that he doesn’t think the move will be that costly.
“It depends on what we have to do to it,” Snuggs said. “We may not have to do anything to do it … I would like to use it (the bank) with as little work as possible.”
Snuggs likes the idea of the county taking over that block downtown, rather than building new somewhere else.
“Building offsite somewhere would be a multi, multi-million dollar undertaking,” Snuggs said.
Cooke County Judge Steve Starnes echoed those sentiments.
“It’s a much better fit actually,” said Starnes, who will leave office in January when the winner of the election race between Republican John Roane and Democrat Denny Hook is sworn in as the new judge. “It’s attached to a building we already have, has parking places and we can add more, much better parking.”
Precinct Four Commissioner Leon Klement was the sole vote against the plan. He supports the county using the Kress building, located on the northwest corner of the courthouse square, for office space as previously planned. The county bought that building for $900,000 just under two years ago.
The Prosperity purchase means the county will sell the Kress to offset the cost of moving into the old bank. The Kress is listed for sale by Tierra Real Estate Services of Gainesville for $1.5 million.
Snuggs also supported the Kress plan initially, but he agreed to support buying the Prosperity property over the summer, stating he thought it would be a better fit for the county long term.
“I like this building better; it’s more of a government- type building.”
