Cooke County commissioners voted Monday to sell one downtown Gainesville office building and buy another.
The commissioners court voted 4-1 to sell the Kress building on the northwest corner of California and Commerce streets for $1.55 million, and voted 4-1 again to purchase the Prosperity Bank building at California and Rusk streets for $1.25 million.
The court bought the Kress building for $900,000 in early 2021 to use for office space, and the 19,000-square-foot commercial structure currently has an assessed value of $1.2 million. The Prosperity building has 26,000 square feet and is currently assessed at $850,000. The cost of renovating the bank to make it suitable for county offices has yet to be determined.
Outgoing Precinct Four Commissioner Leon Klement opposed both votes Monday.
“It's been coming up more about how we don't have any plans, and we had a good plan,” Klement told his colleagues, citing complaints he’s heard about the county’s planning process. “We bought that (Kress) building. It was cheap. It's a good old office building. We had it inspected … everybody sees a shiny new bulb and they say, ‘Well, we don't want that one anymore. We're going to go to this.’ It's not a good way to do this. You're going to spend a lot of money on that (Prosperity Bank) building, a lot more than you would have spent on the Kress building. That's my opinion.”
Precinct Two Commissioner Jason Snuggs supported this “huge decision,” but not without some concerns.
“We know the inner workings of the county, we know the space that we need,” said Snuggs before the votes. “We need a long-term plan. But this definitely fits into the short-term plan to fix some issues and get rid of some other buildings that are just killing us.”
It is presumed that some county offices will go into the old bank, but County Judge Steve Starnes mentioned in passing Monday that some offices could be moved away from downtown Gainesville.
None of the commissioners contacted by the Register after Monday's votes would comment as to why the court decided to scrap the Kress plan and buy the bank building. Starnes and Hollowell each promised to discuss the matter further once both transactions are complete.
Prosperity's Regional President, Tim Fogle, previously told the Register previously that a new bank will be built on on the northeast corner parking lot at California and Rusk streets, and that the county would not take occupancy of the old bank until the new one is complete.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.