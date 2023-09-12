Cooke County property owners will pay slight more in property taxes next year.
The commissioners court approved the Fiscal Year 2024 budget Monday, voting 5-0 to set the rate for maintenance and operations at .3205 per $100 of assessed valuation and the rate for debt service at .0038 — an effective increase of .06 percent over the current budget year, which ends Sept. 30.
Cooke County Judge John Roane said the tax hit would be about $65 over last year’s bill for a property worth $100,000.
The court voted 4-1 to spend $28.9 million for the year for salaries, materials and general overhead. Precinct 1 Commissioner Gary Hollowell voted against the budget amount. He told the Register that he felt there was too much money in the budget for conference training and travel, a complaint he expressed repeatedly over the last several weeks as commissioners shaped next year’s budget.
In other business, the county’s emergency management coordinator said the rainy forecast for this week is welcome, but that Cooke County will need more rain before the outdoor burn ban can be lifted.
Ray Fletcher said that soil moisture levels are still too low and there’s not enough greenery in fields. He mentioned the large field last week on 220 acres northwest of Muenster near the Red River, which tied up firefighters from nine different fire departments and took a total of three days to extinguish. He said the county remains at risk for at least another couple of weeks, even with the rain forecast for the rest of this week.
