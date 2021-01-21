Cooke County political party leaders said they hoped to see the administration of newly inaugurated President Joe Biden make addressing the COVID-19 pandemic a priority.
“The first priority must continue to be COVID-19 relief,” said Chris McNamara, chairman of the Cooke County Republican Party. “We must find ways to speed up the delivery and administering of vaccines, continue to protect our economy and help the people and businesses that have suffered.”
He added he hopes Biden’s administration “will work to heal and unify the nation.”
“I hope to see a President that will reach across the aisle and work with Republicans to find bipartisan solutions rather than concentrate on divisive one sided policies,” McNamara said. “We so desperately need to work together and concentrate on the things we can agree on instead of fight about the things we disagree about.”
Cooke County Democratic Party Chairman John Angus likewise emphasized pandemic response.
“We must get that under control before we can completely address everything else,” Angus said, adding he also hoped to see the administration address “violence, militias, white supremacism, and racism.”
“I hear calls for unity and to get past all the turmoil of the Trump Administration and I agree with that as a priority and I think it will be addressed,” Angus noted. “We cannot, however, just say ‘fine, we’re friends now’ without some accountability for past actions…
“If our national politicians listen to their constituents when they are in their home states they should get the idea that we are all tired of ‘party over people,’” Angus said.
