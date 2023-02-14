Extending broadband and restricting landfills across Cooke County got the attention of county commissioners Monday.
Commissioners Gary Hollowell (Precinct 1) and Jason Snuggs (Precinct 2) told their court colleagues that expanding and improving internet access needs to become a priority again. The commissioners court took up the matter in early 2022, going so far as to appoint an advisory group to determine citizens’ needs. That group presented recommendations to the court later in the year, but there has been little traction since.
“I wanted it put back on the agenda” for the benefit of new court member Matt Sicking (Precinct 4) and Cooke County Judge John Roane, Hollowell explained.
Both Hollowell and Snuggs allowed that there isn’t any county money set aside for broadband expansion — the county’s $8 million in federal stimulus money has been earmarked for a new county emergency radio system and raises for county employees. More state and federal grant money is expected to become available over the next two years, but the county will need to have a plan to show the granting authorities before it can qualify for any outside money.
That’s why Hollowell and Snuggs pushed for broadband access updates to be added to future court agendas.
“We just want to keep it from getting brushed under the rug the way it did before,” Snuggs said.
In other business, Sicking expressed concerned that Cooke County does not have any zoning rules or regulations for the establishment of new landfills.
“This is something we need to be looking at … they can come in and put them anywhere,” Sicking said. “There’s not much you can do once they start.”
The rest of the court agreed with Sicking that it would be a good idea to establish rules and locations for such operations to head off future public controversy should an operator want to open a landfill in Cooke County.
“I think it’s probably a good idea to do that,” said Roane, who asked Sicking to investigate the matter further and help to develop an action plan.
