Editor's Note: This story has been updated since it was first posted.
Cooke County sold one building in downtown Gainesville Monday, but it’s unclear whether it will use those proceeds to fix up another one for office space.
Cooke County Judge John Roane closed Monday on the sale of the county-owned Kress Building to Landon Winery, for a price of $1.05 million.
Landon Winery was established in McKinney in 2005 by Bob and Katie Landon. It is known for its wines and event hosting at six locations around the DFW Metroplex, including Grapevine and Greenville.
The Landon Winery Tasting Room should open by the end of 2023 in the old Kress space.
“Gainesville has been on our radar for some time and when I saw the old Kress building was for sale, I jumped at the opportunity to become part of the community. Gainesville is strategically located in the North Texas Wine Country where there are many quality wineries. The region is quickly becoming a wine destination,” Bob Landon, President of Landon Winery said in a Tuesday press release.
The Kress was purchased by Cooke County officials in early 2021 for $900,000, with the intention of using it as county office space; however, the commissioners court changed its plans last year when Prosperity Bank offered to sell its building adjacent to the Cooke County Court Annex at California and Dixon streets.
Roane told the Register Tuesday that he wasn’t sure how the proceeds from the Kress sale will be handled. The money can’t go into the county’s general fund; it has to go into an account for capital improvements and real estate purchases.
The money could be used to renovate the adjacent Prosperity Bank property, should the court proceed with that plan. Prosperity will break ground in the next several week on a newer, smaller branch to be located in the 200 block of East California Street.
New use for old space
The two-story, 20,000-square-foot building was constructed in 1917 by S.H. Kress and Co. Kress intended for his stores to have a unique look and serve as public art in downtown locations. Some Kress buildings around the south have found new life as apartments, hotels, office space, event venues and more. Landon anticipates partnering with a brewery in the space and co-hosting events together.
“Landon has a great winery in another historic Kress building in Greenville, and we are looking forward to seeing his vision become a reality in Gainesville, too. This 20,000-square-foot, historic property will be back on the tax rolls, generating economic activity and taxes,” said Precinct 2 Commissioner Jason Snuggs.
Landon plans on making the second floor into office spaces. Plans for the remodel are being prepared and will be delivered to the City of Gainesville in the coming weeks. Work will commence shortly after City approvals are received.
“Landon Winery is a wonderful addition to the historic downtown square. Research shows wineries drive tourism dollars to communities. It will be a popular destination that will bring new visitors downtown and provide new exposure to our neighboring shops, restaurants, and lodging,” said Jennifer Shumate, Executive Director of Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce.
“The Downtown Development Association and the Chamber of Commerce are looking forward to working with Landon Winery to maximize their success in historic downtown Gainesville.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.