Cooke County Sheriff's logo

Cooke County Sheriff's logo

 courtesy of Cooke County Sheriff.

Two local men are dead after an alleged murder/suicide near Lake Kiowa Thursday night, according to Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington.

Dispatchers received a 911 call shortly before 9 p.m. from a woman at a residence on County Road 262. She stated that her husband — Gerald Wayne Norton Jr., 41 — had shot her father — Arnoldo Cristan, 68 — and had fled the residence in a black vehicle, according to Sappington.

“While deputies and investigators were responding to this incident, our Communications Center received a second 911 call from an individual at a separate residence located on County Road 299 reporting a suspicious black vehicle parked in their driveway,” Sappington continued. “When deputies arrived at this location, they observed the black vehicle and the male suspect who had apparently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Sappington said the case will remain an active investigation until final autopsy reports and tests are concluded.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you