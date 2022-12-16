A swearing-in ceremony for Cooke County’s newly elected or reelected public officials will be held on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in the District Courtroom of the Cooke County Courthouse at 10 a.m. Newly elected or reelected public officials being sworn in are:
• John O. Roane, County Judge;
• John H. Morris, Judge, County Court At Law; Marci Gilbert, District Clerk;
• Pam Harrison, County Clerk;
• Patty Brennan, County Treasurer; • Jason Snuggs, County Commissioner Precinct No. 2;
• Matt P. Sicking, County Commissioner Precinct No. 4;
• John J. Jody Henry, Justice of the Peace JP Precinct No. 1;
• Carroll L. Johnson, Justice of the Peace JP Precinct No. 2.
Cooke County’s District Judge Janelle Haverkamp and Justice Dabney Bassel from the Texas Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth will be present to administer oaths.
The event is hosted by the Cooke County Republican Party and is open to the public.
For more information, contact Republican County Chair Chris McNamara, 940-665-8683, or by email to chair@cookegop. com.
Follow the Cooke County Republican Party on Facebook for updates and information or go to www.cookegop.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.