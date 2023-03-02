Law enforcement agencies and courts statewide are participating in the 2023 Texas Court Case Resolution Campaign Week, March 19-25.
Beginning this week, people can expect to see public service advertisements and receive contact from courts, in order to step up efforts to actively resolve outstanding cases beginning March 19.
The campaign targets thousands of defendants with outstanding cases before county justices of the peace and municipal courts. Under Texas Law, individuals appearing before a court and making a good faith effort to resolve outstanding Class C cases are afforded safe harbor and not subject to arrest.
Additionally, if a judgment is rendered against an individual who is unable to pay the judgment, the individual may request a judge to assess their ability to pay and offer alternative means to satisfy the judgment. Individuals with outstanding cases are encouraged to contact the court to voluntarily resolve their cases before being compelled to appear in court.
For more information, contact the office of Cooke County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1- Judge Jody Henry at 940-668-5463.
