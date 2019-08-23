Cooke County budget decisions: Proposal to be considered Monday includes 3% raises

County employees could know as early as Monday morning, Aug. 26, if they are getting a 3% pay raise in the upcoming fiscal year.
Members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court are to vote on the county’s 2020 fiscal year budget, which officials say includes a 3% pay increase across the board, during their regular meeting at 10 a.m. inside the Cooke County Courthouse in downtown Gainesville.
A public hearing on the budget is scheduled before the vote.
Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley said Wednesday, Aug. 21, that the “total general fund budget looks to be $25,944,108 at the moment, but that could change slightly on Monday.”
“Everyone, including part-time [workers], are eligible for the 3% increase for this upcoming budget year,” said County Auditor Shelly Atteberry.
Human Resource Director Elizabeth Huchton said the county has 33 part-time and 246 full-time employees.
Atteberry said elected officials have been seeing a pay increase for the past few years. In fiscal years 2017 and 2018 they got a 3% increase and in fiscal year 2019 they received a 7% increase.
Other county employees’ raises have varied since then, she said.
“Some employee classes get a market adjustment,” Atteberry said. “Some job descriptions get a different increase. But most years all employees receive the same increase. FY 19 the employees received 5%.”
Brinkley said he believes the 3% raise is “very reasonable” given the number of new employee positions the court is considering adding this upcoming fiscal year.
He said the county is looking at adding four full-time positions and one part-time “at the moment.”
The salaries for the full-time positions range from $32,600 to $51,600, Brinkley said.
“With regard to elected officials salaries, based on our assessment last year, Cooke County officials on average were 27% lower than surrounding counties and approximately 10% lower than counties our size,” Brinkley said. “Last year, mainly because of some cost savings and a very limited number of new employee positions created, we were able to give an average raise of 7%.”
“On average, Cooke County elected official salaries are still below the comparable counties; however, budget pressures did not allow us to work more on closing that gap for fiscal year 2020,” he said.
County commissioners were also asked about the proposed 3% pay increase.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Gary Hollowell declined to comment about the pay raises.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Jason Snuggs said his thoughts are the same as Brinkley’s “for the most part.”
“We have many offices that are needing additional staff in order to be more efficient; it would have been my goal to fill these positions if we had any extra money in our budget,” Snuggs said.
Snuggs said a normal cost-of-living increase across the slate is all he is willing to put on the budget.
“Just because other counties pay their elected officials more doesn’t mean that it makes sense within our budget,” he said. “My job is to make the best decisions for Cooke County, not to make decisions based on what other counties may or not be doing.”
Precinct 3 Commissioner John Klement and Precinct 4 Commissioner Leon Klement did not responded to the Register’s request for comment as of press time.
Sheriff Terry Gilbert said he appreciated the proposed salary increases.
“With the growth the county is experiencing and the increasing need for services, it is important that the county attempt to maintain a workforce that is capable of supplying those services to the citizens,” Gilbert said. “The raise hopefully will help us retain our employees and attract future ones.”
Atteberry said District Judge Janelle Haverkamp and District Attorney John Warren are the only state-paid elected officials. Their current salaries from the state are $140,000, she said.
Warren declined to comment on an increase to his supplement pay from county funds and Haverkamp did not return a request for comment as of press time.
County Court-at-Law Judge John Morris makes what Haverkamp does “so he gets an increase for next year” because of recently passed legislation, according to Atteberry.
House Bill 2384 was passed in the 86th legislative session and goes into effect Sept. 1.
The act raises the pay for district, county and appellate judges. It establishes three longevity triggers, according to a report in the Austin American-Statesman.
The first, after a judge has completed four years on the bench, increases the base pay by 10%. Another 10% bump registers after eight years.
Judges with 12 years of service max out with an additional 5% increase — $36,400 above the base salary of $140,000, according to the Statesman report.
“I was very pleased with the raise,” Morris said during a telephone interview Friday, Aug. 23.
Morris, who is completing his 17th year on the bench, said he had been following the legislation, which he said is to encourage qualified attorneys to run for office and to keep experienced judges.
County Attorney Ed Zielinski is paid for with taxpayer dollars. However, he also currently gets $70,000 from the state “to distribute to himself and his staff how he wishes,” Atteberry said.
Zielinski did not return a request for comment as of press time.
Members of the court are also scheduled to vote on a 2019 tax rate for maintenance and operations and for interest and sinking, according to a meeting agenda issued this week.
During a specially called meeting in the Cooke County Courthouse on Friday, July 26, all five members of the court unanimously decided that the overall proposed rate would be the effective rate of 43 cents per $100 assessed property value, according to a previous report by the Register.
The effective rate is the tax rate needed to bring in the same tax revenue as the previous year.
Brinkley said commissioners can always vote to drop the final rate below the proposed amount, but they cannot go above it.
The maintenance and operations tax rate supports day-to-day operating expenses. The interest and sinking tax funds debt obligations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.