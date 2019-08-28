County employees can look forward to a 3% pay raise after members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court approved the 2020 fiscal year budget this week.
Monday, Aug.26, members of the court unanimously agreed to adopt a general fund budget of $26 million. The total budget, including road and bridge, interest and sinking and “all the smaller dedicated funds” is right at $40 million, according to County Judge Jason Brinkley.
A public hearing was held before the vote. No one spoke for or against the proposed budget.
In a previous interview with the Register, County Auditor Shelly Atteberry said everyone, including part-time employees, was eligible for the 3% pay increase.
The county has 33 part-time and 246 full-time employees, Human Resource Director Elizabeth Huchton said last week.
Brinkley said while all positions got the raise, there were a couple of position adjustments in the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office budget that will mean a “several hundred dollar increase for a couple of individuals.”
“We also raised the two court-at-law personnel base salaries to match the comparable district court personnel base salaries,” he said via an email interview Wednesday, Aug. 28.
The approved budget adds three new full-time positions — a person for courthouse security, a jailer and a clerk for the Cooke County District Clerk’s office — as well as one part-time information technology position, Brinkley said. In addition, the county commissioners agreed to convert two part-time positions into full-time positions — a Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 clerk and an administrative position for the Cooke County Attorney’s office.
Those new positions and adjustments to the two existing positions, counting salaries and benefits, impacted the budget by $270,000, according to Brinkley.
Members of the commissioners’ court also unanimously approved the county’s tax rate for maintenance and operations for the 2020 tax year of 42 cents per $100 assessed property value. The interest and sinking tax of 2 cents was approved, as well, for a total tax rate of 43 cents per $100 valuation. (Rates may not add up due to rounding.)
The M&O tax rate supports day-to-day operating expenses. The I&S tax funds the county’s debt obligations.
The county has about $4.5 million in bond debt “from the justice center bond that was passed about 13-14 years ago,” Brinkley said. The debt is scheduled to be paid off in 2025.
