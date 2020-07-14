Cooke County counts: Jackson takes local lead as final runoff votes tallied

A man who was once the doctor of former President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump appeared to be a favorite of Cooke County voters, final unofficial votes indicated.
Ronny Jackson faced off against Josh Winegarner for U.S. Rep. Mac Thornberry’s seat during the Republican Party primary runoffs. In Cooke County, Jackson received 1,649 votes versus Winegarner’s 1,353, according to preliminary election results released Tuesday evening, July 14.
U.S. House District 13 spans the Texas Panhandle and rural parts of North Texas as far east as the Cooke-Grayson county line.
The other position on the Republican Party ballot was for the 2nd Court of Appeals District 7 seat. Unofficial results in Cooke County showed Brian Walker in the lead with 1,772 votes and his opponent Elizabeth Beach with 954 votes.
Voters had three races to weigh in on for the Democratic Party primary runoffs.
Mary (MJ) Hegar had 244 votes compared to Royce West’s 162 in Cooke County for the U.S. Senate race.
The U.S. House District 13 position had a runoff on the Democratic side, as well. Gus Trujillo led the way in the race for the party’s nomination for the November election, with 249 votes compared to Greg Sagan’s 142, according to vote tallies in Cooke County.
For railroad commissioner, Chrysta Castaneda had 277 votes from Cooke County residents compared to Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo’s 113.
Information released shortly before press time showed a total of 13.03% of the county’s voters participated in the joint runoff election, counting both early voting and ballots cast on Election Day.
Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison said the early voting turnout for this year’s runoff was “very comparable” to the 2016 runoff election, when 1,275 people voted early.
According to information provided by Harrison, 1,103 people or 4% of the county’s registered voters came out and voted in person during early voting this year.
Early voting took place weekdays June 29 through July 10 at the Cooke County Courthouse Annex, 112 S. Dixon St. Early voting was not be available July 3 because of the county’s observance of the Fourth of July.
Gov. Greg Abbott extended the early voting period to allow for disinfecting and social distancing measures because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Harrison also received 336 Republican ballots by mail and 111 Democratic ballots by mail. Those ballots were tallied with early voting, she said.
Of the county’s 26,267 residents registered to vote, 5.90% had their vote count during early voting, according to information from Harrison.
All results are unofficial until canvassed.
