Booth registration is underway for the 42nd annual Arts and Crafts Sell-O-Rama sponsored by the Cooke County Fair Association.
The 2023 event will be Friday, Nov. 3, and Saturday, Nov. 4, in the Family Life Center of Whaley United Methodist Church, 701 Rosedale in Gainesville.
Anyone who has a special craft such as needlework, jewelry making, woodcraft, ceramics, seasonal decorations, etc. is urged to participate. Booths with canned items, candy, and baked items as well as antiques, collectables and other products are also welcome.
The Sell-O-Rama has a long history in our county, originally started by the Extension Education Council of Cooke County. For the past 15 years, the Cooke County Fair Association has sponsored the event and used funds to maintain the fairgrounds and support the youth of Cooke County who participate in events held in the Cooke County Fair Barn.
For more information and a registration form, contact Sell-O-Rama chairman Evelyn Yeatts at 940-665-4472 or 940-736-4365.
