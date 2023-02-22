Seven local aviators were recently awarded with the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award by the FAA. This award is issued to pilots who have been flying for 50 years or more since their first solo flight as a student pilot and have had zero accidents, violations, and have exhibited exemplary aviation expertise, distinguished professionalism. On average only 600 pilots in the United States are issued this award. Pictured: Ona B. Reed, Tom Richards, Wayne Kyle, George Bryant, James Ayers, Danny Belcher and Nancy Pierce.
Submitted photo
