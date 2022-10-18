The Morton Museum will host its 37th annual auction this Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the Gainesville Civic Center.
This year’s theme is Cruisin’ County Roads and will have both live and silent auctions, a catered meal, a raffle, live music and more.
“Doug Martin and his band will be there,” said Cathy Farquhar, the Director of Museums. “And there will be, of course, beer and wine.”
The auction will have a little bit of everything for people to bid on.
“We have gotten a wide assortment of items,” said Farquhar. “We’ve got handmade quilts… we’ve got hand tools… if you haven’t gotten your fall decorations, we’ve got a lot… we’ve got a lot of variety.”
While she didn’t have an exact number when the Register spoke with her, Farquhar estimated around 200 items. There will also be items up for raffle.
The event raises funds for the museum and the Cooke County Heritage Society (CCHS).
The dinner will be steak, with a variety of sides.
“It is going to be good steak, too,” said CCHS President Elaine McHorse. “The kind you can cut with a plastic fork.”
The theme will be represented by each table having a truck with information and decorations about a certain part of Cooke County.
“It might be the courthouse, it may be the museum,” said Farquhar. “I’ve got 20-something different areas they’ll have, and they’ll all have the truck theme.”
Tickets are $50. They are available to purchase ahead of time at the Morton Museum, 210 S. Dixon St.
Some tickets will be sold at the door, but the CCHS asks that people try to get tickets ahead of time so the caterer knows about how many to expect.
