Cooke County unemployment was up in March as the area grappled with the economic fallout of the new coronavirus.
The county’s jobless rate landed at 4.1% for the month according to recently released data from the Texas Workforce Commission. The county’s civilian labor force shrunk by 127 since March 2019 to end up at 19,872.
The rate was up from 2.9% in March of last year, historical data show, and was the highest for March since 2014, when unemployment had dipped to 4.3%.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order last month to temporarily shut down all restaurant dining areas, bars, schools and gyms effective beginning late Friday, March 20. A more comprehensive shutdown of non-essential businesses was announced March 31.
In March, an estimated 823 people were out of work in Cooke County and 19,049 were working, according to the Texas Workforce Commission — an increase of 250 unemployed workers compared to March 2019. An estimated 377 more people were working at this time last year.
The jobless rate rose more than a full percentage point from the March 2019 estimate of 2.9%.
Statewide, the unemployment rate rose to 4.7% in March, up from 3.5% in February.
That rate has been adjusted for normal seasonal variations like weather and school schedules. County unemployment estimates, though, are not adjusted for those variations. That’s why analysts say county-level estimates shouldn’t be compared to previous months, but instead should be compared with the same month in previous years.
In February, Cooke County unemployment stood at 3.1%, up slightly from 2.9% in February 2019, TWC estimates show. About 19,373 were employed out of a labor force of 20,000.
Employment across Texas contracted in March for the first time in two and a half years, not counting farm employment, according to the TWC’s March 2020 Labor Market Review. Annual nonfarm employment shrunk 0.4% in March.
Texas goods-producing businesses gained just 5,700 jobs over the year for growth of 0.3%. That includes mining and logging, construction and manufacturing businesses.
The state’s trade, transportation and utilities workforce shrunk 1.7% from March 2019 to March 2020, according to the TWC.
Cooke County was among 117 Texas counties with a smaller civilian labor force this year than last, the Labor Market Review shows.
