The Cooke County Commissioners Court - (left to right) Leon Klement, Adam Arendt, Judge Steve Starnes, Jason Snuggs and Gary Hollwell (not pictured) set the county's 2022 general fund budget at $30 million Monday, after considerable discussion about seven percent employee raises for employees. The county property tax rate will drop one cent per $100 of assessed valuation, and the budget will be augmented with federal American Rescue Plan Act money, but around $9.5 million from the county's roughly $20 million general fund balance.