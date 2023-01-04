GAINESVILLE — Kylo Antonio Lopez is the first newborn of 2023 in Cooke County.
Kylo was born at North Texas Medical Center on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 9:34 a.m. He weighed 6 pounds, 9.5 ounces and was 19 inches in length.
Ashley Briones and Michel Lopez, both of Denton, are the proud parents. Kylo also has an older brother (6) and sister (4).
Dr. DeCarlo Noble was the delivering physician. He specializes in obstetrics and gynecology at NTMC Health along with colleagues, Dr. Zaira Jorai-Khan, OB/GYN; Dr. Elizabeth Newman, Family Medicine/Obstetrics; and Certified Nurse Midwife Kathy Ellis. Noble also delivered both of Kylo’s siblings, which made the parents’ decision easier when it came time to choose a hospital for the birth of their third child, they said.
North Texas Medical Center showered the family with gifts from the NTMC Gift Shop and newborn necessities to take home in honor of the hospital’s first newborn of the year.
The first birth of 2023 follows a busy month for NTMC Labor and Delivery. There were 40 babies delivered at NTMC in December 2022.
The women’s health team is currently accepting new patients at the NTMC Health Clinic. For an appointment, call 940-612-8750. The clinic accepts most insurances.
